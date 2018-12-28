City fees set to rise as Calgary rings in the new year

As Calgarians ring in the new year, new fees will also come into effect for several City of Calgary services.

City council approved a 3.45 per cent property tax increase for 2019 as part of its four-year budget, which Mayor Naheed Nenshi said equates to a monthly increase of about $5 for the average household.

Calgary Transit fees

It's going to cost more to ride Calgary Transit in the new year.

Annual monthly passes will go up by $3, while single ride tickets will increase by 10 cents. Youth monthly passes will stay the same price, $75, but a youth single ride ticket will go up by five cents to $2.35.

A seniors annual pass will also increase by $5 to $140.

(City of Calgary)

Recreation fees

Admission to leisure centres and swimming pools will be going up incrementally in 2019, along with ice rentals, but the cost of golfing at city-owned courses will stay the same.

Leisure centres will cost 30 cents more to get into while swimming will cost 15 cents more.

(City of Calgary)

Parks rentals

Whether you're having a small picnic or a large one, Calgarians will have to pay slightly more for gatherings in city parks.

A small event, with one to 25 people will increase by $1.29 to $52.99 while the largest gatherings, 401-500 people, will increase by $33.76 to $1,384.11.

(City of Calgary)

Waste and recycling fees

It's going to cost a bit more for city crews to pick up blue, black and green carts from Calgary households.

The cost of garbage pickup will increase $1.95 per month, while recycling will cost 30 cents more and green carts will go up by $2.15.

(City of Calgary)

Water and sewer rates

Water and wastewater rates will be finalized on Dec. 31, according to a city spokesperson.