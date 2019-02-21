Calgary churchgoers say possible gunshot through window interrupted gathering

People gathered at a northwest Calgary church were rattled by what they believed to be a gunshot Wednesday night.

Karen Anderson was among those in attendance at Varsity Acres Presbyterian Church in northwest Calgary around 9 p.m.

"All of a sudden there was a large pop and everyone sort of looked around and then somebody saw the bullet hole," she said.

"One of the fellas felt a little spray, he didn't know if it was wood or glass."

Anderson said nobody was hurt, and they called police immediately to investigate.

Another attendee, Ruth Mauel, said it was frightening, but everyone stayed calm.

"Church is always wonderful, unfortunately tonight it was a big bang we didn't want or expect," Mauel said.

Police were on scene as of around 9:30 p.m., but did not confirm whether a gun had been fired at the church, only that they were investigating.