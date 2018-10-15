Skip to Main Content
Child dies after being hit by C-Train
A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a C-Train on Monday morning, according to Calgary police.

EMS was called to the Somerset-Bridlewood station around 8 a.m. on Monday

A young girl was hit by a C-Train on Monday morning. (James Young/CBC)

She was rushed to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition after the accident in the city's southwest.

Police say EMS was called to the Somerset-Bridlewood station around 8 a.m. 

As of 9:45 a.m., C-Trains were still not running between the Somerset and Fish Creek stations.

Shuttles were ferrying passengers between the two stops.

