Child dies after being hit by C-Train
A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a C-Train on Monday morning, according to Calgary police.
EMS was called to the Somerset-Bridlewood station around 8 a.m. on Monday
She was rushed to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition after the accident in the city's southwest.
Police say EMS was called to the Somerset-Bridlewood station around 8 a.m.
As of 9:45 a.m., C-Trains were still not running between the Somerset and Fish Creek stations.
Shuttles were ferrying passengers between the two stops.
