Child dies after being hit by C-Train

A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a C-Train on Monday morning, according to Calgary police.

She was rushed to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition after the accident in the city's southwest.

Police say EMS was called to the Somerset-Bridlewood station around 8 a.m.

As of 9:45 a.m., C-Trains were still not running between the Somerset and Fish Creek stations.

Shuttles were ferrying passengers between the two stops.