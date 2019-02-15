Sexual assault charges stayed against Calgary chef Michael Noble after case 'significantly changed'

Calgary chef Michael Noble no longer faces a sexual assault trial, after the Crown prosecutor's office stayed the charge against him.

"Mr. Noble has been confident since entering a not-guilty plea on his first court appearance that the court would properly dispose of the accusation against him," reads a statement released by Noble's lawyer, Jennifer Ruttan.

"The Crown decision to stay the prosecution supports his confidence in the criminal justice system."

According to Alberta Justice, the case was reviewed by both a senior prosecutor and the chief Crown prosecutor, who determined Noble was unlikely to be found guilty.

"Circumstances have significantly changed over time and the existence of a reasonable likelihood of conviction no longer exists in this case," reads the statement from Alberta Justice. "As such, the Crown had an obligation to terminate the prosecution."

Noble was accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman after following her into a bathroom at a social gathering that took place at a lounge in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W. in January 2018.

In a civil document filed by the complainant, she claimed he cornered her in a stall and sexually assaulted her.

Noble pleaded not guilty last May. At that time, his lawyer said her client "​denies the allegations and will continue to rigorously defend his innocence."

An '​incredibly difficult' ordeal

The trial was to take place in March.

When a charge is stayed, the prosecution has one year to reopen the case but that almost never happens.

In its written statement, the government said police and prosecutors have different standards when it comes to laying a charge versus advancing a case to trial.

"The standard for a prosecution is higher than the standard for laying a charge, which is why the Crown may not always proceed with charges laid by police," reads the statement.

Ruttan says her client is asking for privacy as he tries to put "this ​incredibly difficult and public ordeal behind him."

Noble is the owner of award-winning restaurants The Nash in Inglewood and Notable in Montgomery.