'Unforeseen challenges' resolved, Calgary's Century Gardens makeover back on track

The city says redevelopment of Century Gardens in downtown Calgary is back on track after some unanticipated underground discoveries delayed work on the project earlier this year.

Originally set for reopening this year, the park's completion date was pushed back to the summer of 2020 because of "unforeseen challenges," the city said on its website in April.

During the demolition, crews found undocumented foundations, grade beams and other infrastructure that had to be removed from the park site at Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W.

That led to unplanned utility work, including reconfiguration of the stormwater, sanitary and water lines, which needed to be co-ordinated with other city projects.

On Tuesday, a city spokesperson said all of the unplanned conflicts have now been resolved and the new utilities, electrical, water, sanitary and stormwater have been successfully installed and connected to municipal supply.

This is the view of Century Gardens in July 2012. It was created in 1975 to celebrate the city's centennial. (Google Street View)

"We believe that we have addressed the major issues and are confident the park will reopen during the summer of 2020," said Kaila Lagran.

Century Gardens was created in 1975 to mark Calgary's centennial.

The city says the redesigned park will be more open and welcoming while still preserving some of its original fountain features and public art.

The park will have a new central splash pond with water jets, a grassy amphitheatre, year-round washrooms and two new park pavilions that could house a café.