Rollover of cattle trailer closes Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E.
Northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E. is closed Friday morning after a cattle truck overturned.
Traffic is being diverted as emergency crews work to clear the scene
Northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E. is closed Friday morning after a cattle truck overturned.
ROAD CLOSURE<br><br>Be advised due to a tractor trailer rollover, NB Stoney Trail NE at Country Hills Blvd NE is closed. Traffic will need to reroute to Country Hills Blvd NE until scene is cleared.—@CalgaryPolice
The 15 cattle in the trailer at the time of the rollover were not injured and neither was the driver, according to police.
Traffic is being re-routed to Country Hills Blvd. until the scene is cleared and traffic is backing up as of 7 a.m.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary father remembers fatally injured toddler as 'daddy's little buddy' and waits for answers from RCMP
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 2 officers taken to hospital after Calgary police involved in 2nd crash this week
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.