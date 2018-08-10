Skip to Main Content
Rollover of cattle trailer closes Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E.

Rollover of cattle trailer closes Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E.

Northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E. is closed Friday morning after a cattle truck overturned.

Traffic is being diverted as emergency crews work to clear the scene

CBC News ·

Northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E. is closed Friday morning after a cattle truck overturned. 

The 15 cattle in the trailer at the time of the rollover were not injured and neither was the driver, according to police.

Traffic is being re-routed to Country Hills Blvd. until the scene is cleared and traffic is backing up as of 7 a.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us