Rollover of cattle trailer closes Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E.

Northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hill Blvd. N.E. is closed Friday morning after a cattle truck overturned.

The 15 cattle in the trailer at the time of the rollover were not injured and neither was the driver, according to police.

Traffic is being re-routed to Country Hills Blvd. until the scene is cleared and traffic is backing up as of 7 a.m.