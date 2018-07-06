Cat adoption fees halved as Calgary shelter overflows with felines

If you're looking to adopt a cat or kitten, now is a great time.

The City of Calgary's animal shelter is over capacity and is halving adoption fees from July 6 to 15, dropping the cost of adopting a new furry friend to just $80.

The shelter's maximum capacity is 90 cats, but there are currently 125 cats in the shelter and 35 in foster homes.

"Animal services has had to re-arrange rooms and cages in the shelter to accommodate all of these cats," said Patti Smadis, animal services customer service representative, in a statement Friday.

"We do not euthanize animals for space, but we want to get these little creatures adopted out as soon as possible. Living at the shelter is stressful for cats and living in overcrowded conditions really amplifies that stress."

The city is halving adoption fees for cats as its shelter is over capacity. (City of Calgary)

In June, the city impounded 209 lost or stray cats, up from 107 in June 2017.

The city is also issuing one-year licences, instead of the usual six-month licence, for all cats adopted during the sale.

The adoption fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, deworming, licensing and microchipping, as well as a six-week pet insurance trial and a bag of food.

The list of cats up for adoption is available on the city's website.