Castle that gave Calgary its name hits the real estate market

The castle in Scotland that gave Calgary its name is up for sale — and for a castle, it's a bloody steal.

Regal home with a colourful history off Scotland's west coast can be yours for $1.2 million

Stephen Hunt · CBC News ·
Calgary Castle for sale 0:34

Calgary Castle is an "exceptional" castle "overlooking the white sands of Mull's Calgary Bay," according to the listing provided by Edinburgh realtors Strutt and Parker.

It's on the market with a floor price of around $1.2 million, or 695,000 pounds.

The castle, originally built in the 1700s and renovated in the 19th century by merchant navy captain Alan MacAskill, features a crenelated parapet, angled turrets, gothic-style windows and plenty of period details.

The eight-bedroom castle — plus a two-bedroom apartment — is located on 11.3 hectares on the Isle of Mull, part of the Inner Hebrides chain of islands off Scotland's west coast.

It overlooks Calgary Bay and is about 19 kilometres from the town of Tobermory, which has a whisky distillery, among other attractions.

The castle is a "wonderful, secluded property, steeped in history," said Malcolm Leslie, Strutt and Parker's head of residential agency.

"It would make an idyllic home, and while it offers the romanticism of island life, its proximity to Tobermory makes it a practical option, too."

There's a backstory to how that castle came to share its name with the southern Alberta city.

It seems that Colonel James Macleod — then commissioner of the North West Mounted Police, a precursor of the RCMP — was a guest at the castle in 1876. He so enjoyed his stay — allegedly falling for the daughter of the house — that upon his return to Canada, he decided to rename Fort Brisebois at the confluence of the Bow and Elbow rivers. It became Fort Calgary.

In Gaelic, Calgary roughly translates to "beach of the meadow."

Calgary Castle is an 'exceptional' castle 'overlooking the white sands of Mull's Calgary Bay,' according to the listing provided by Edinburgh realtors Strutt and Parker. (Strutt and Parker)
The study. The castle, originally built in the 1700s, was renovated in the 19th century. (Strutt and Parker)
The view from the ramparts. The eight-bedroom castle is located on 11.3 hectares on the Isle of Mull, part of the Inner Hebrides. (Strutt and Parker)
The castle overlooks Calgary Bay and is about 19 kilometres from the town of Tobermory. (Strutt and Parker)
In Gaelic, Calgary roughly translates to 'beach of the meadow.' (Stutt and Parker)

