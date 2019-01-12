Man shot during attempted carjacking in Calgary
Victim was shot in the hand during struggle with two suspects
Calgary police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the hand during an attempted carjacking in the northeast community of Beddington Heights early Saturday.
Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Beddington Trail and Beddington Boulevard N.E. about 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects.
"During a struggle the victim was shot in the hand," said acting Staff Sgt. Andy Macleod.
The suspects fled and the victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated.
"Anytime a firearm is used in an offence, especially one that has been utilized to cause injury or possibly death, that's a great cause of concern for us, so we are going to be very diligent looking for these guys," said Macleod.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
