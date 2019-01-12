Skip to Main Content
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Calgary

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Calgary

Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Beddington Trail and Beddington Boulevard N.E. when he was approached by two suspects.

Victim was shot in the hand during struggle with two suspects

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Police say a man was shot in the hand during an attempted carjacking in Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

Calgary police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the hand during an attempted carjacking in the northeast community of Beddington Heights early Saturday.

Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Beddington Trail and Beddington Boulevard N.E. about 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects.

"During a struggle the victim was shot in the hand," said acting Staff Sgt. Andy Macleod.

The suspects fled and the victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

"Anytime a firearm is used in an offence, especially one that has been utilized to cause injury or possibly death, that's a great cause of concern for us, so we are going to be very diligent looking for these guys," said Macleod.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories