4th senior dies at Calgary nursing home, as a total of 43 residents, 23 staff test positive
A fourth senior has died as an outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout a Calgary care home.
McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home says it's working with health authorities to fight outbreak
A fourth senior has died as an outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout a Calgary care home.
Revera Living, which operates McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home, confirmed Wednesday that in total, 43 seniors have tested positive, two are in hospital and 23 staff have tested positive and are in isolation at home.
More to come...
With files from Jennifer Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.