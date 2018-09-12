Alberta rescue worker shares what it's like to spend 40 years saving lives

Richard Smith is an Alberta search and rescue expert with more than 40-years experience, and this week he and other volunteers and rescue workers were honoured with a themed Canada Post stamp.

Canada Post is honouring emergency responders across the country and on Wednesday, the third stamp in a five-stamp series came to Cave and Basin National Historic Site where the company unveiled a tribute to Canadian search and rescue experts.

The blue stamp features a mountain rescue scene with a closeup of a mountain rescue person.

Smith told the Homestretch that for all of the volunteers and rescue workers it's truly an honour to be recognized.

He's been on more than 627 rescue missions.

The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: Many Canadians don't really understand your job — because your work is so varied and multi-faceted. How do you explain your job?

A: More often than not, we are training. We're very similar to volunteer firefighters, in that we're constantly training and evolving our education, our training, our knowledge. And trying to get as proficient competent, as credible as we can. So we can serve our Canadians and people from all over the world. It's a constant training, every week, every other day for some agencies.

It involves water, it involves mountainous terrain, you know, the prairies but also wilderness areas in the boreal forests of Northern Alberta.

Q: Tell us your own story, how did you get into search and rescue over 40 years ago?

A: I was very fortunate to belong to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which I started [in] many years ago in the early 1970s. They have a mandate to provide search and rescue services within the provinces and Western Canada. We were stationed in northern Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, and Alberta.

I was involved in search and rescue at organizing and providing the command and control management leadership to search and rescue missions throughout the provinces and territories. But in the mid-1980s, I struck up to get involved as a volunteer search and rescue provider.

Q: How have you seen your work change over the decades?

A: It has changed and I often say that search and rescue is the backbone of emergency management. So, light, fast, rapid response our search and rescue providers are now involved in emergency management disaster response as well as the wilderness side of the house so that we can all work together to bring calm and understanding during times of disasters and or critical incidents

Q: Is there one particular rescue mission that stays with you — after all these years?

A: It goes back to May 1986, the Jesse Rinker search in Clearwater County near Rocky Mountain House, Alta. And that stuck in my mind because it was a 15-day ground search and rescue operation where we didn't find Jesse that year.

But we had somewhere like 1,185 people looking for little Jesse from all different types of walk and life, including our military, parks, Fish and Wildlife, RCMP.

We did find them though, the next year when a fire had swept through the area. His mom and dad, Rodger and Karen Rinker, were walking out back and exactly 1,100 meters from the point last seen we found his boots and his sweater — I carry his photo with me no matter where I go to teach courses to remind me: Who are we working for?

Q: What kind of toll does that work take on search and rescue officials?

A: You deal with fatality management, you deal with critical injuries, trauma in hazardous types of terrain, a lot of times you're in mountainous or the eastern slopes of Canadian Rockies. So you're overnighting with your potential survivor. And if you don't do the right thing, they could die.

We often have counselling sessions, we discuss it with our peers and the Alberta government does an excellent job of supporting our search and rescue volunteers are our providers.

Q: You're also a teacher — how are you preparing the next generation of search and rescue officials for this work?

A: It's the people who are willing to learn to get that education, training and knowledge, and then become efficient, competent and credible in what they do to help save those lives. And it's working together as a team.

And we call that, you know, together.

Emergencies are managed. That's what they have to understand.

And they put themselves at risk but also, we do risk management so as [to] allow them to understand the risk and the potential hazards to really get that job done.

Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.

With files from Doug Dirks and The Homestretch.