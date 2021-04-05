Skip to Main Content
Calgary

OHS investigating death at Calgary bus yard

Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating a man's death at a northeast Calgary bus yard on Monday. 

The man was found seriously injured at 1:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
A person is dead after being found injured under a bus at a northeast Calgary bus yard on Monday. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating a man's death at a northeast Calgary bus yard on Monday. 

Police responded to the First Student Canada bus yard in Highland Park around 1:30 p.m. 

A man was found seriously injured under a bus, and was declared dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the man was an employee. 

CBC has reached out to the company for comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now