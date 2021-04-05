OHS investigating death at Calgary bus yard
Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating a man's death at a northeast Calgary bus yard on Monday.
The man was found seriously injured at 1:30 p.m.
Police responded to the First Student Canada bus yard in Highland Park around 1:30 p.m.
A man was found seriously injured under a bus, and was declared dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the man was an employee.
CBC has reached out to the company for comment.