Calgary

Calgary temporarily renames bus route 'Crybaby' to honour local pop stars Tegan and Sara

Calgary's transit authority is temporarily renaming a city bus route in honour of indie pop stars Tegan and Sara and their upcoming television series.

Route 19, which runs along 16th Avenue N., was the route they took to high school

The Canadian Press ·
Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto on Sept. 9. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

The identical twin sisters, who were born and raised in Calgary, returned to the city earlier this year to film High School.

The Amazon Prime series is a look at their teen years in the 1990s, when they attended Crescent Heights High School.

Sara Quin says she and her sister took a lot of public transit growing up in Calgary.

Route 19, which runs along 16th Avenue N., was the route they took to high school.

Musicians Tegan and Sara Quin sit outside their Calgary high school in 1998. (Calgary Newshour/CBC Archives)

The Calgary Transit route will be renamed "Crybaby" after the sisters' 10th studio album, which will be released on Oct. 21.

High School will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the United States on Oct. 14 and will be available on Prime Video Canada on Oct. 28.

