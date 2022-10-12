Calgary temporarily renames bus route 'Crybaby' to honour local pop stars Tegan and Sara
Route 19, which runs along 16th Avenue N., was the route they took to high school
Calgary's transit authority is temporarily renaming a city bus route in honour of indie pop stars Tegan and Sara and their upcoming television series.
The identical twin sisters, who were born and raised in Calgary, returned to the city earlier this year to film High School.
We started taking public transit in Junior High, and by the time we were in High School we knew the city routes like the back of our hand. One of the most important routes was the 19 (call me!) and it is a great honor that <a href="https://twitter.com/calgarytransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgarytransit</a> let us rename it CRYBABY <a href="https://t.co/0bhfqyu58D">pic.twitter.com/0bhfqyu58D</a>—@teganandsara
The Amazon Prime series is a look at their teen years in the 1990s, when they attended Crescent Heights High School.
Sara Quin says she and her sister took a lot of public transit growing up in Calgary.
The Calgary Transit route will be renamed "Crybaby" after the sisters' 10th studio album, which will be released on Oct. 21.
High School will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the United States on Oct. 14 and will be available on Prime Video Canada on Oct. 28.
