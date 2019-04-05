Climate change and GSAs: Calgary high school students host debate with election candidates

A lot of them might not be old enough to vote, but a group of high school students in Calgary got a first-hand look at the candidates running in the provincial election.

Western Canada High School hosted an all-candidates forum in the Calgary-Buffalo riding Thursday.

"I think that they're doing a great job of addressing these issues, but I would like to see a lot more transparency," said 17-year-old student Emilie Feldberg.

A group of high school students at Western Canada High School in Calgary got a first-hand look at the candidates running in the Calgary-Buffalo riding. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

Feldberg said some answers during the forum left her wanting more information, especially when candidates spoke about the job market and the environment.

"A lot of them were giving young students the answer that they wanted to hear, instead of giving a concrete plan or a concrete answer," Feldberg said.

Two pride flags hung in the room during the forum. Feldberg said gay-straight alliances are important at her school.

"Students just want to know what policies should be put in place to protect these clubs and the students within them," she said.

Emilie Feldberg, a student at Western Canada High School, said she wanted to concrete plans from politicians. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

Diya Little, who just turned 18, said even though she will be voting in a different riding, she's glad she was able to get a first-hand look at each of the platforms.

"Kind of just get insight that you wouldn't usually get on TV," Little said.

Diya Little a student at Western Canada High School, who just turned 18-years-old, said even though she will be voting in a different riding she's glad she was able to better understand each party. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada )

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes, the leader of the Green Party of Alberta was at the debate filling in for the Green party candidate for the area, Heather Morigeau.

"I want people who feel like they don't have any power to realize that one vote is their power. That is a way that they can make change and affect their future," Chagnon-Greyeyes said.

She said a full room of teenagers attending the debate says a lot about youth in the province.

Omar Masood, Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Buffalo, said he enjoyed the debate because it allowed students to ask questions about topics that matter to them.

Alberta Votes 2019 : CBC News brings you all the news, analyses and columns you need for the election.

"They're going to bear the brunt of the impacts of the long term decision-making that any party makes," Masood said.

Heather Morigeau (Green Party of Alberta), Jennifer Khan (Alberta Liberal Party), Cory Hetherington (Alberta Independence Party), Omar Masood (Alberta Party), Tom Olsen (United Conservative Party), and Joe Ceci (Alberta New Democratic Party), are all running in the Calgary-Buffalo riding.