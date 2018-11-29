Bridgeland stabbing sends 1 to hospital, several people detained by police

Police took a number of people into custody after a man in his 30s was sent to hospital with stab wounds early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Second Avenue N.E. about 2 a.m. and arrived to find the man suffering stab wounds.

EMS said the victim had a traumatic injury to his chest and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Acting Det. Justin Roberts says no charges had been laid, but police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.