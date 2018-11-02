194th Avenue bridge opens in south Calgary

Motorists can now travel between Sheriff King Street S.W. and Macleod Trail on 194th Avenue following Friday's opening of a new bridge over the Priddis Slough wetland.

"Whether you drive, take transit, cycle or walk, this new road improves how people travel between communities now and into the future," said Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart in a statement.

Work on the project stated in 2015. Final landscaping on the $66.7-million project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019.

The connection will serve the community of Silverado and future growth areas in the West Macleod region, which is expected to eventually have a population of 34,000.

One of 29 major transportation projects underway in the city this year, the new stretch is four lanes of divided roadway with multi-use pathways on each side.

The bridge also carries traffic over Canadian Pacific Railway tracks running through the area — with room for future LRT tracks — and will help protect a wildlife corridor.