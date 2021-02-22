Calgary woman died trying to rescue dog from Bow River

A woman who died after plunging through the ice on a Calgary river this week has been identified.

Linda Kilfoyle's body was recovered from the Bow River near Ogden Road on Thursday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department said in a release that crews spotted an unleashed dog near the river bank, a parked vehicle, and footprints leading to the water's edge.

Firefighters found clothing in the water, and found a dog in the river further downstream. Both dogs were rescued and taken to the city impound.

Kilfoyle's body was found in the river near Glenmore Trail by police, the fire department said.

Family confirmed Kilfoyle's death in a statement posted to social media, and asked for privacy as they process the news.

An obituary said Kilfoyle loved to travel on her motorcycle, and was devoted to her dogs.

"She will be missed by all that knew her," it read.

She had worked as a dog groomer and dog walker, and had appeared on CBC's Dragons Den in 2012 to pitch her invention — an easy-install dog door.

She's survived by two sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews.