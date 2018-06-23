Bow River access closed in Calgary due to intense rain

Intense rain on Saturday has caused the Bow River to swell to the point the Calgary Fire Department has closed all access points.

"The current flow rate on the Bow River is in excess of 270 cubic meters per second due to the intense rain today and the high flow rates make the river conditions dangerous," the fire department said in a release.

"Members of Calgary Fire Department Aquatics Team will be monitoring and responding on the river while the advisory is in place. However, The City advises everyone to stay off the Bow River until conditions improve."

An advisory issued Saturday afternoon warned against boating or any watercraft activities.

Calgarians living near the river are also urged to be cautious "as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and river banks can collapse."

There are 11 hand launch sites and three boat launch sites along the Bow River in Calgary, along with a number of hand launch sites on the Elbow River and at the Glenmore Reservoir.

More information on water safety can be found on the city's website and information on flow levels can also be found online.