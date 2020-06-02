'Fast, cold and murky' water prompts Calgary to issue boating advisory for Bow and Elbow Rivers

The City of Calgary has issued an advisory cautioning against boating or floating on the Bow and Elbow Rivers.

Thunderstorms and melting snow upstream have increased flow rates, the city said in a release issued Monday, and everyone is asked to stay off the rivers until the advisory is lifted.

"No flooding over riverbanks is expected, however, flows on the Bow and Elbow are currently fast, cold and murky, making conditions on and near the rivers dangerous," the city said.

The city said the fire department's aquatic team will be monitoring the rivers while the advisory is in place.

Calgarians are also asked to:

Exercise caution around river banks, as fast-moving water may cause erosion.

Warn children about the danger of fast-moving water.

Watch for submerged pathways.

Keep pets away from water.

And remove lawn furniture and other portable items from river banks.

More information about river safety is available on the city's website.