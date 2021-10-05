Calgary Board of Education to require vaccine for staff, volunteers

The Calgary Board of Education will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners.

Vaccines are not required for eligible students (those 12 and up) but the CBE says it is "encouraged."

In a letter to staff on Tuesday, the chief superintendent of schools, Christopher Usih, says workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17.

This includes staff and substitute teachers working at CBE facilities, employees who work remotely, contracted service providers, tenants in CBE buildings and all volunteers.

"Throughout the pandemic, the CBE has acted to protect the health and safety of students, employees and the wider community while prioritizing in-person learning. We want to minimize disruptions in schools and give all students the opportunity to participate fully in their learning," the letter says.

The CBE had previously sent a letter to the Minister of Education on Sept. 17 asking that the province mandate vaccinations for all employees who work in the education sector, as well as bringing back contact tracing and mandatory isolation at schools.

The Alberta Teachers' Association had also said in late September that it would support the government or individual school boards that implement a vaccine mandate for its teachers.

The province announced Tuesday they would be adding new measures to combat COVID-19 in schools such as the rapid testing program, notifying contacts and public reporting of new cases.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at Tuesday's press conference that she "encourages" school authorities to require proof of vaccination or a negative test, but it's not a provincial requirement.

Negative COVID tests for staff

Usih says dates for declaring vaccination status are still to be announced.

During this time, employees who are not fully vaccinated or do not declare their vaccination status will need to show a negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis until it's required in December.

More details on rapid testing for staff and specifics on exemptions under human rights legislation will be available soon, the letter says.

A number of Alberta post-secondary institutions including University of Alberta, the University of Calgary and others require all students, staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated to attend their campuses.