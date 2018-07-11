Bike theft crackdown in downtown Calgary results in 54 charges

City police have arrested nine people as part of an operation to crack down on bicycle thefts in downtown Calgary.

Police said that over two days and one night at the end of May, they observed nine people stealing bikes that they had identified in advance.

They were able to lay 54 charges, execute 16 warrants and issue 14 summons as part of what officers dubbed Operation Hot Seat.

As well as stolen bikes, police seized 13 grams of methamphetamine and a number of stolen ID cards and credit cards.

More than 3,633 bicycles were reported stolen in Calgary in 2017. In the first half of this year, 1,190 bikes were reported stolen, a 25 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

The Calgary Police Service shared some tips to prevent bike theft:

Secure both wheels and frame to a solid object and use multiple locks.

Take any removable bike parts with you.

Never leave your bike in an easily accessible spot for long periods of time.

Record your bike's serial number and take photos of it in case it is stolen.

Lost or stolen bikes can be reported to the Calgary police via an online form.