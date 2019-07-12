Calgary police raid 'chop shop' and seek owners of high-end bicycles

Two people have been arrested and several bikes recovered from what Calgary police are calling a bicycle chop shop.

Police say they received information that led to the discovery of high-end bicycles being brought to an inner-city residence.

In a news release, police say it's believed the stolen bikes were being traded for drugs and then sold online.

A search warrant was executed on July 4 at a residence on the 900 block of 18th Avenue S.W.

"As a result of the search warrant, nine high-end bicycles, with an estimated value of more than $15,000, were recovered," according to the news release.

"Several identity documents, stolen property and a small amount of drugs were also seized."

Missing a bike?

So far, three bikes have been reunited with their owners, but police are still in possession of six and are looking for the owners.

Anyone missing a bike fitting one of the following descriptions is asked to fill out a stolen property report and will have to provide proof of ownership:

Haro single gear, black.

Cannondale, silver.

Electra Townie, black with teal strip on the tire.

Marin, white, blue and black.

Shiman Banshee, silver.

Specialized Transition, grey and white.

John Sterling Barrett Cramer, 28, has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Dawn Marjorie Ings, 41, was arrested on 17 unrelated Criminal Code warrants when the search warrant was executed.