Retirement packages for City of Calgary staff will be reviewed
The report will be due back next year
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the city will be reviewing salary and benefits packages for civic employees.
Coun. Shane Keating had raised concerns about retirement allowances — which are equal to the employees' annual vacation entitlements and have been paid by the city since the '80s for retiring workers.
Information about the payouts was revealed earlier this year through a freedom of information request made by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which said the city paid out $4.8 million in allowances last year and $3.4 million in 2016.
No 'knee-jerk' response
Nenshi said he doesn't want the city to have a "knee-jerk" response to the allowances, but rather look at the total compensation package.
He said non-union staff have had a pay freeze for more than three years, as well as no performance bonuses and no approved overtime.
"This is actually really complicated stuff and I pushed really hard saying don't just knee-jerk get rid of that," said Nenshi.
"It really is a good time for us to look at a whole salary package and make sure we're being competitive as the whole economy begins to turn around."
Last reviewed in 2010
Keating submitted an inquiry to administration to find out the average tenure of employees that receive the retirement allowance and if it has resulted in measurable cost savings.
The city's response stated that the average tenure of employees that received the allowance was 27 years, and that the program was last reviewed in 2010.
The external consultant's report will come back to council next year.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Whistleblower deserves 'gold medal' for leaking Calgary Olympic documents: taxpayers group
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Alberta NDP caucus asks for ethics probe after UCP MLAs visit Indian oil refinery
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from Elizabeth Snaddon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.