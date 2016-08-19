Man dies after being pulled from basement of burning home

A Calgary man who was pulled from the basement of a burning southeast home has died in hospital, police confirm.

The man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was pulled out by fire crews just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and then handed over to paramedics who were standing by.

The Forest Lawn home was full of thick, black smoke, officials said.

"It just takes a couple of breaths of house fire smoke to render you unconscious and incapable of rescuing yourself," said fire department spokesperson Carol Henke. "You have less than three minutes to get out."

Although the investigation continues, police do not believe the fire to be criminal.

The man was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

CFD asking for photos, video

Emergency responders were called to the house fire in the 2600 block of 44th Street S.E. after neighbours reported smoke coming from the home.

After they retrieved the victim from the basement, firefighters couldn't immediately access the main floor.

"Due to significant fire in the basement, floor joists were compromised, making areas of the main floor structurally dangerous for firefighters to walk on," reads a release from the Calgary Fire Department.

Once the blaze was under control, they were able to search the main floor and confirm there were no other people inside the home.

Although the damage to the house is extensive, firefighters were able to contain the damage and no other houses were affected.

The CFD says it's not yet known if there were working smoke alarms in the house.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with information, photos or video — especially from the time period just before first responders arrived on scene — to send it to piofire@calgary.ca.

Police are still working to notify the victim's family members. Because the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, investigators will not be identifying the victim.