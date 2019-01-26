Woman found seriously injured in southwest Calgary backyard
Officers were called to the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m., where they found a woman suffering head and facial injuries.
Police unsure how the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was injured
Police are asking for help from the public to determine what happened to a woman found seriously injured in a Calgary backyard early Saturday.
Officers were called to the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m., where they found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffering head and facial injuries.
She was discovered in a backyard by an area resident who heard noises and looked outside, police said.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Oh ya?! Says you! Or, how Calgary's development system leads to conflict
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Woman rescued from second-floor balcony during house fire
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.