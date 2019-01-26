Skip to Main Content
Woman found seriously injured in southwest Calgary backyard

Woman found seriously injured in southwest Calgary backyard

Officers were called to the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m., where they found a woman suffering head and facial injuries.

Police unsure how the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was injured

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·

Police are asking for help from the public to determine what happened to a woman found seriously injured in a Calgary backyard early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m., where they found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffering head and facial injuries.

She was discovered in a backyard by an area resident who heard noises and looked outside, police said. 

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us