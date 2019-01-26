Woman found seriously injured in southwest Calgary backyard

Police are asking for help from the public to determine what happened to a woman found seriously injured in a Calgary backyard early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m., where they found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffering head and facial injuries.

She was discovered in a backyard by an area resident who heard noises and looked outside, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.