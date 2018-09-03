You can ride a driverless shuttle for free in Calgary starting Saturday

Calgarians will soon be some of the first people in Western Canada to take a free ride on a public, driverless vehicle.

Calgary's electric autonomous shuttle, dubbed the ELA, is one of two self-driving shuttles that will be available to the public this month in Canada — the other pilot project is running in Quebec.

On Sept. 8, the 12-passenger vehicle will begin transporting people between the Calgary Zoo and the Telus Spark science centre along a separate roadway, free of other vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The low-speed ride will take roughly 3½ minutes from one side to the other, and it's open to online bookings and walk-ups.

This is what seating inside ELA will look like. (Colin Hall/CBC)

"This is really helping us explore what the future could look like," said Andrew Sedor with the City of Calgary.

The project is a collaboration involving brains and money from academia, industry and all three levels of government.

Information gathered during the one-month pilot program will inform future urban planning decisions and help academics understand how people respond to changing technologies.

How it works

The driverless vehicle navigates its path using signals it receives from about 20 satellites orbiting Earth. It's similar to how a car's GPS works, but with far greater accuracy.

"We use our high precision technology that navigates to about two centimetres' precision to keep the vehicle on its track," explained Jonathan Auld, vice-president of engineering with Hexagon Positioning Intelligence.

This technology, combined with sensors mounted to the vehicle itself, are what enable ELA to pilot itself autonomously. (Colin Hall/CBC)

To help it avoid obstacles in its path, ELA is equipped with LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging.

Pulses of laser light detect objects or people in the vehicle's path. If they come too close, the shuttle stops automatically.

While there's no need for a driver, an operator will be stationed on board to help passengers feel at ease with the unfamiliar.

"Any new technology is scary when it first comes online. But humans are adaptive, right?" asked Sedor. "If we don't like something, we can say 'No' to it."

The pilot project is expected to run for one month, but it may be extended if it proves popular.

Pacific Western Group of Companies, which is helping to sponsor the project, says it plans to roll out similar pilot projects for British Columbia and Ontario.

"Obviously, this is the way of the future," said Dan Finley, Pacific Western's vice-president of business development.

"We want to be leading in this space. We want to bring this type of technology into Canada and allow the citizens of Canada … to experience this autonomous technology."

​​Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance​.

With files from Carolyn Dunn and Colin Hall