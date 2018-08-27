Winter is coming: Snow hits in mountains west of Calgary

There are some disturbing signs that summer in southern Alberta could be coming to a very early end.

In the mountains west of Calgary, there's already a fresh dusting of snow in the higher elevations.

There's snow in the mountains! Happens every August, but now most people know: WINTER IS COMING!

The webcams at Sunshine Village ski resort in Banff National Park show the hills are starting to turn white long before the summer hikers give way to the boarders and skiers.

Alberta's ski resorts usually open at the beginning of November.

And there's snow up top in Kananaskis valley 6c

Snow found in the higher elevations this weekend.

There was even talk on Twitter of snow falling early Monday morning on the highway heading west into Canmore.

Look at the snow falling now Hwy 1 between Canmore and Calgary! Happy August 27, y'all!

Calgary's forecast high Monday was a paltry 12 C with showers, but things are looking more summer-like as the week goes on, with with highs back up into the high teens and low 20s.

Snowfall in Calgary at this time of year is not altogether uncommon. On Sept. 8, 2014, Calgary was walloped by a major snowfall that caused power outages all over the city and destroyed or damaged thousands of trees.