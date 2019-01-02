Man wanted on 43 warrants in Calgary arrested in Regina

A man wanted on 43 charges in Calgary ranging from sexual assault to assault causing bodily harm and overcoming resistance by choking has been arrested in Regina.

Philip Prince Afolabi, 27, was arrested Dec. 29 by police in the Saskatchewan capital on unrelated robbery charges.

He will be returned to Calgary to face charges of sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, criminal harassment, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and multiple breaches of court orders and an emergency protection order. However, no date for his return has been set.

A previous release from Calgary police said the charges relate to incidents last spring. Afolabi was on bail and awaiting trial when he disappeared, they said.

No further information on the allegations are being released to protect the privacy of the victim.