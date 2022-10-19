Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp.

"As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames are an integral part of the fabric of the city," Smith wrote in the letter.

"Although Calgary's iconic Saddledome has served this community well, it is not able to adequately compete with the host of new event centres and arenas built and under construction across North America."

She pointed to Rogers Place in comparison, saying the arena has helped Edmonton economically revitalize its downtown core.

Last week, the city and Calgary Flames owners confirmed that negotiations will begin again for a new sports, arts and entertainment building.

Their previous deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew.

Recent documents obtained by CBC News through Alberta's Freedom of Information legislation show that pieces of concrete have fallen loose from the roof's ring beam while other crumbling pieces have been removed to prevent them from falling.

"We know that this council was committed to moving forward on an event centre, it was a unanimous vote to move forward with the committee … so it's a positive sign that the province wants to be involved somehow," Gondek said.

"It's a good first step, I assume that since [the province] designated a contact person there might be some funding involved. That's always good news on a project of this nature."

Provincial involvement

Smith assigned Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver to be a provincial representative for the initiative in hopes, she says, that both the city and the CSEC can make the outcome successful.

McIver served three terms on Calgary's city council and was first elected as an MLA for Calgary-Hays in 2012. He was re-elected in 2015, and again in 2019 and has been minister of transportation, infrastructure and jobs, skills, training and labour.

Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver has been appointed as the provincial liaison for a potential arena deal between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"I've asked him to reach out to both the city and CSEC to request feedback on how the province can be helpful in this regard," Smith wrote.

McIver's role as the liaison and how that will play out, however, are questions yet to be answered in full.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Calgary MLA said it is too early to determine a lot of things regarding the province's part in the negotiations — including whether or not there will funding from the Government of Alberta.

"My role is to listen, to determine what assistance to CSEC and the City of Calgary would be appropriate from the province, and then make decisions on that," McIver said.

The government can help move negotiations forward and help with specific legislation on things such as building permits and environmental regulations, McIver said.

"We don't want to be in the way, we want to add benefit, when and where the appropriate time occurs."

He added that the entire province stands to benefit if the city and CSEC can come to an agreement on an arena deal for Calgary.