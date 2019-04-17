Early Calgary and area election results show strong UCP presence
Calgary will play a central role in determining the outcome of Alberta's 2019 election. We'll bring you updates and insights throughout the night, right here.
Stay tuned for updates through the night on the biggest city in the province and a key battleground
The results are starting to trickle in for Calgary and area, a key battleground in Alberta's 2019 election, and it looks like the United Conservative Party is taking a bite out of the NDP.
- Alberta Votes 2019: Watch CBC's live election coverage
- Watch the results live throughout the night
- Alberta election 2019: The ridings to watch
Early on, most ridings are going blue, while only three are NDP orange — Calgary-Cross, Calgary-Buffalo and Calgary-Mountain View. Banff-Kananaskis was also being held on to by the NDP.
It's part of what's already been projected to be a UCP majority led by Jason Kenney.
Among those in danger of losing their seats tonight are people who served as cabinet ministers under the NDP, including Ricardo Miranda in Calgary-Cross and Brian Malkinson in Calgary-Currie.
More to come.