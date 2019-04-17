Early Calgary and area election results show strong UCP presence

The results are starting to trickle in for Calgary and area, a key battleground in Alberta's 2019 election, and it looks like the United Conservative Party is taking a bite out of the NDP.

Early on, most ridings are going blue, while only three are NDP orange — Calgary-Cross, Calgary-Buffalo and Calgary-Mountain View. Banff-Kananaskis was also being held on to by the NDP.

It's part of what's already been projected to be a UCP majority led by Jason Kenney.

Among those in danger of losing their seats tonight are people who served as cabinet ministers under the NDP, including Ricardo Miranda in Calgary-Cross and Brian Malkinson in Calgary-Currie.

More to come.