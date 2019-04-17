Skip to Main Content
Early Calgary and area election results show strong UCP presence
Calgary·New

Early Calgary and area election results show strong UCP presence

Calgary will play a central role in determining the outcome of Alberta's 2019 election. We'll bring you updates and insights throughout the night, right here.

Stay tuned for updates through the night on the biggest city in the province and a key battleground

Drew Anderson · CBC News ·
Calgary has 26 of the 87 ridings in Alberta. (CBC)

The results are starting to trickle in for Calgary and area, a key battleground in Alberta's 2019 election, and it looks like the United Conservative Party is taking a bite out of the NDP.

Early on, most ridings are going blue, while only three are NDP orange — Calgary-Cross, Calgary-Buffalo and Calgary-Mountain View. Banff-Kananaskis was also being held on to by the NDP.

It's part of what's already been projected to be a UCP majority led by Jason Kenney

Among those in danger of losing their seats tonight are people who served as cabinet ministers under the NDP, including Ricardo Miranda in Calgary-Cross and Brian Malkinson in Calgary-Currie. 

More to come.

About the Author

Drew Anderson

Drew Anderson is a web journalist at CBC Calgary. Like almost every journalist working today, he's won a few awards. He's also a third-generation Calgarian. You can follow him on Twitter @drewpanderson. Contact him in confidence at drew.anderson@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories