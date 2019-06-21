Man arrested before woman fell to her death faces 22 weapons charges

Calgary police have charged a 19-year-old man with 22 weapons-related charges in relation to two shooting investigations.

Andrew Alexander Carter was arrested on June 18 and taken into custody outside an apartment on the 200-block of First Street S.E. shortly before a woman inside the apartment plummeted to her death from the fifth story balcony.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman's death, which occurred while officers were allegedly trying to persuade her to surrender as she was wanted as part of their investigation.

Woman shot outside Drop-In Centre

The dead woman has not been identified, but police had been seeking a man and a woman in relation to one of the shootings in question.

During that incident, a woman was shot outside the Drop-In Centre around 4:30 p.m. on May 6 and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Over the course of their investigation, police say they determined the pair were dealing drugs near a residence in the Eau Claire area.

Gun fired in basement

Investigators also learned the man was believed to have fired a gun in a basement suite on March 10. No one was injured in that incident.

Carter faces a litany of charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

"The investigation into drug trafficking continues and further charges are likely," reads a news release from the Calgary police.

Carter will appear in court on June 24.