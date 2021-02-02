Snowfall warnings issued for Calgary, mountain parks and swath of northern Alberta
'Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult,' Environment Canada warns
People in the Calgary area, the mountain parks and a wide swath of northern Alberta can expect significant snowfall starting later on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.
In a snowfall warning issued for Calgary, the agency says most parts of the city will see five to 10 centimetres, but some could get 10 to 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning.
"Snowfall at times heavy will begin tonight, with reduced visibility in heavier bands of snow," said the weather alert.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
Snowfall warnings also cover areas south, north and west of Calgary, including:
- Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.
- Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.
- Kananaskis, Canmore.
- Banff National Park.
- Jasper National Park.
Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected on the highways in the mountains, Environment Canada said.
Snowfall warnings are also in effect for areas further north, including:
- Hinton, Grande Cache.
- Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills.
- Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca.
- Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche.
- Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview.
- Slave Lake.
- Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning.
- Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake, Cadotte Lake.
- Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.