Bitter cold prompts some school closures in Calgary area
Some schools in the Calgary area will be closed Tuesday as an Environment Canada extreme cold warning remains in effect for most of Alberta.

But Calgary public and Catholic schools are open Tuesday

CBC News ·
An arctic air mass is keeping the weather extremely cold across most of Alberta, prompting some school closures. (CBC)

Schools in the Calgary Board of Education and the Calgary Catholic School District will be open, but all Rocky View Schools are closed, except for those in Chestermere, the school division said in an email.

No buses are running for Prince of Peace, nor any rural routes for City of Chestermere. No buses will be running for Calgary Catholic School District in areas within Rocky View Schools where school closures are reported.

Renfrew Educational Services said its schools will be open, however bus service is cancelled Tuesday because of the cold.

With wind chill values of minus 40 in the morning and minus 30 in the afternoon, Environment Canada is warning people that frostbite can happen in minutes.

"Cold arctic air remains entrenched across much of Alberta," the agency said on its website.

Calgary Transit tweeted a reminder for customers to bundle up and be prepared for longer than usual wait times.

