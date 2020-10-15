Alberta warned to brace for 25 cm of snow by Friday

Much of Alberta is in store for a big blast of winter weather with as much as 25 centimetres of snow likely to fall by Friday afternoon in the mountain parks and up to 10 centimetres in many other parts of the province, Environment Canada warns.

A Pacific low is expected to come through central B.C. Thursday night, carrying a band of snow over the mountains and through the foothills of Alberta.

"There remains considerable uncertainty as to where the majority of the snow will fall as this low is still off the B.C. Pacific coast," the agency said in a special weather statement that covers most of south-central Alberta.

As the cold front tracks through southern Alberta on Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly and winds could gust to 60 to 80 km/h in some areas.

"This abrupt change in weather may lead to hazardous travel conditions, and may occur during the Friday afternoon commute for some southern Alberta communities," Environment Canada said.

In Banff and Jasper national parks, Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches.

Those areas are expected to see significant snowfall and winds gusting to 70 km/h on exposed highways.

Along the Icefields Parkway, accumulations could exceed 25 centimetres by Friday afternoon.

"Avoid travel if possible. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency said.