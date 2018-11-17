Calgary looks to expropriate 35 acres of land for Airport Trail interchanges

The City of Calgary is looking to expropriate up to 35 acres of land for two new interchanges on Airport Trail.

City real estate director Doug Cassidy said the city has been negotiating for some time to acquire the land, which is needed for future access to the Calgary airport, but they have yet to reach a deal.

"At this point in time, we're advancing the expropriation process in order to ensure that we have the land to meet construction timelines for the project. We always start with negotiations if we have not yet come to an agreement with the landowner at this point," Cassidy said.

The two interchanges are located at Airport Trail and Barlow Trail N.E., and Airport Trail and 19th Street N.E.

The City of Calgary has given notice it intends to expropriate land for two interchanges along Airport Trail. (City of Calgary)

Cassidy said the city has given notice of its intent to expropriate the land before it's needed next summer.

"Expropriation is certainly the method or the means of last option. In this instance, we will continue to work with the landowner to, ideally, get to a mutually acceptable acquisition that precludes an expropriation if possible."

Cassidy said the city would like to start construction on the interchanges next August or September, with the work being completed in 2022.

The first phase of the Airport Trail was completed in May 2014 with the opening of the Airport Trail tunnel and lane-widening. The city is currently in the first stage of the second phase of construction, with work on the extension from 36th Street to 60th Street.

After work is underway on the new interchanges in 2020, construction will start on the new southbound-to-west-bound ramp at Stoney Trail and Airport Trail.

The budget for phase two of the project is estimated at $153.35 million, with funds coming from three levels of government and the Calgary Airport Authority.

The funding breakdown is:

$38.15 million from the City of Calgary,

$50 million from Ottawa,

$27.7 million from Alberta, and

$20 million from the Calgary Airport Authority.

The remainder of the project's budget will depend on the cost to the city of purchasing the land needed for the interchanges.

When the city expropriates a property, it pays the landowner based on the land's market value.

The Calgary Airport Authority has said it is committed to splitting the cost of the land acquisition with the city, on top of its $20 million contribution.

According to the Expropriation Act, stakeholders have a chance to object once an expropriation notice is issued. If that happens, an inquiry is held to determine if it's fair for the expropriation to go forward.