Calgary airport warns of delays due to downed security equipment

The Calgary Airport Authority is warning people with flights on Monday to arrive earlier than normal.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is experiencing an outage of its equipment at D and E screening points, airport spokesperson Reid Fiest said in an emailed statement.

That means people with U.S.-bound flights at the E screening point are being screened using contingency procedures, resulting in a delay of more than an hour.

People with international flights at the D screening point are being redirected to domestic screening at C, Fiest said, which means delays for both those types flights as well.

People with flights on Monday morning are advised to come to the airport early.

The airport authority says it will provide updates through its social media accounts.