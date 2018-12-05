Calgary to consider tiered licenses for Airbnbs

A Calgary council committee has recommended the city adopt a tiered business license category to address short-term rentals like Airbnb.

City administration will have until the third quarter of 2019 to draft proposed changes.

Alex Dagg, the director of public policy for Airbnb Canada, said the platform supports the steps Calgary council is taking.

"So far I think there's quite a lot of support for what the city is trying to do," she said.

"What we're hearing is they want to have easy-to-follow rules, they're talking about an online registration system — those are all good and really help with compliance when they design simple and easy rules for people to follow."

Dagg says it's important council craft rules that recognize the range of people hosting through Airbnb, from those who rent out a room during Stampede, to those who operate multiple units all year.

"The question is where you draw that line and how you define that," she said.

Levy and competition

Dagg also said they'd like to be in a position where the provincial tourism levy is applied to Airbnb hosts and has met with the government to try and make that legislative change.

The city also committed to advocate to the provincial government for the change.

Peggy Athans, the executive director of the Calgary Hotel Association, is also supportive of the moves, but wants to make sure council considers the impact of commercial operators on Airbnb.

"We work with our partners to build the destination and market the destination and we want to have such a successful destination that we fill up every hotel room and we fill up every Airbnb unit in the city. That's not our issue at all," she said.

"We are just wanting to have a level playing field with the commercial operators. We have no issue at all with true home sharing. It's really that percentage of the short-term rental market that is operating as basically an illegal hotel in a residential unit."

The city would also launch a public education campaign following any changes to short-term rental rules.