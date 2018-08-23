Calgary's air quality hits high risk again Thursday as thick smoke drifts over from B.C wildfires

Environment Canada says Calgary's air quality is once again at the "high risk" end of the scale Thursday because of smoke from the B.C. wildfires and people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The special air quality statement for Calgary says thick smoke is drifting across southern and central Alberta and will likely linger until Friday.

Looking west from Shaganappi Trail at Bowness Road, the Canada Olympic Park ski jump was almost totally obscured by smoke from B.C. wildfires on Thursday morning. (John Gibson/CBC)

The smoke is reducing visibility and has pushed the Air Quality Health Index up to very high values.

Environment Canada said the index for Calgary was calculated as a 10 — very high risk — at 4 a.m., but it had dropped to 7 — high risk — by 8 a.m.

However, the index is expected to top out at 10+ — very high risk — later on Thursday.

It got that high last week as smoke from hundreds of wildfires to the west and south drifted over much of Alberta.

Jeff Joseph from Bragg Creek west of Calgary shared this picture of a smoky sunset Wednesday night. (Jeff Joseph)

Environment Canada advises people with breathing difficulties to stay indoors. "Children and the elderly should also take it easy," the alert says.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

The City of Calgary tweeted that many of its outdoor summer programs have been cancelled or moved indoors because of the poor air quality.

The smoke continues & we are cancelling many programs for today, or moving them inside if possible. For updates, visit https://t.co/zTUnxd7u5C #yycsmoke

Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald says the smoke has been sticking around because of a very stable high pressure system over Western Canada.

"It's been quite a stagnant air mass, and we haven't really seen any significant change. And that's kind of allowed the smoke to persist," he said.

But Macdonald says that's about to change, with wind and rain showers predicted for Friday in much of Alberta.

The temperature is expected to hit 29 in Calgary on Thursday, but the forecast calls for rain and a high of only 14 on Friday.

There are currently 564 wildfires burning across B.C., including 56 classified as significant because of their size or proximity to communities or structures, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.