Calgary's air quality hits high risk again Thursday as thick smoke drifts over from B.C wildfires
Air Quality Health Index predicted to get up to 10+ later on Thursday
Environment Canada says Calgary's air quality is once again at the "high risk" end of the scale Thursday because of smoke from the B.C. wildfires and people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
The special air quality statement for Calgary says thick smoke is drifting across southern and central Alberta and will likely linger until Friday.
The smoke is reducing visibility and has pushed the Air Quality Health Index up to very high values.
Environment Canada said the index for Calgary was calculated as a 10 — very high risk — at 4 a.m., but it had dropped to 7 — high risk — by 8 a.m.
However, the index is expected to top out at 10+ — very high risk — later on Thursday.
- Forest fires can impact the water as well as the air
- Wildfire smoke is likely clogging up your car's cabin air filter
It got that high last week as smoke from hundreds of wildfires to the west and south drifted over much of Alberta.
Environment Canada advises people with breathing difficulties to stay indoors. "Children and the elderly should also take it easy," the alert says.
"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."
The City of Calgary tweeted that many of its outdoor summer programs have been cancelled or moved indoors because of the poor air quality.
The smoke continues & we are cancelling many programs for today, or moving them inside if possible. For updates, visit <a href="https://t.co/zTUnxd7u5C">https://t.co/zTUnxd7u5C</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycsmoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycsmoke</a><a href="https://t.co/jtOJM2EzPV">https://t.co/jtOJM2EzPV</a>—@cityofcalgary
Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald says the smoke has been sticking around because of a very stable high pressure system over Western Canada.
"It's been quite a stagnant air mass, and we haven't really seen any significant change. And that's kind of allowed the smoke to persist," he said.
But Macdonald says that's about to change, with wind and rain showers predicted for Friday in much of Alberta.
The temperature is expected to hit 29 in Calgary on Thursday, but the forecast calls for rain and a high of only 14 on Friday.
There are currently 564 wildfires burning across B.C., including 56 classified as significant because of their size or proximity to communities or structures, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
- Smokepocalypse: Hazy Calgary in pictures
- VIDEO | Tricks to keep your home cool
- 322 hours of smoke makes 2018 Calgary's smokiest year on record
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Most wanted deadbeat dad in U.S. gets 24 months in jail after arrest near Calgary
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Scientists slowly cast light on celestial mystery known as Steve
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance