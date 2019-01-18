Woman hospitalized after being removed from Air Canada flight by police

Calgary police are working to determine whether charges are warranted after a woman had to be removed from an Air Canada flight Thursday night.

Officers were called to the airport about 11 p.m. for reports of an unruly passenger.

Police say other passengers had to hold the woman down before officers arrived and she was taken to hospital for assessment.

The airline says the flight had to make an unscheduled stop in Calgary.

"Air Canada Rouge flight RV1683 from Toronto to Victoria diverted to Calgary due to an unruly passenger. The flight was met by the authorities and as this is now a police matter we have no further details to provide. The flight resumed to Victoria after a three-hour delay," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

No other information was available.