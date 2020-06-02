All Albertans now eligible for COVID-19 testing, regardless of symptoms

Any Albertan can now get tested for COVID-19 whether they have symptoms or not, the province announced on Tuesday.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is opening a new drop-in testing centre in Calgary on Wednesday inside the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, at 1820 Richmond Road S.W.

The clinic will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The new centre is in addition to the six appointment-based testing locations already operating in the city. The free-of-charge testing can be booked ahead online or by calling 811.

The faster, drive-thru option is available only for people who make an appointment.

The tests are done with a throat swab. Results are given by phone within a few days of the test.

"Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is legally required to self-isolate," AHS said in a release.

"The isolation period is for 10 days from the start of symptoms, or until symptoms resolve, whichever takes longer. If you do not have symptoms but do test positive, you must still self-isolate for 10 days from the day of your test."