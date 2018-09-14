Acupuncturist accused of affair before he was stabbed 88 times, court hears during murder plea

Armed with two knives inside a laptop bag, Jin Qing Huang walked into the Chinese acupuncture and massage clinic and began his violent attack on the man he believed was having an affair with his wife.

When it was all over, Tiejun Huang was dead after suffering 88 stab and slash wounds.

Though they share a last name, the victim and his killer are not related.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Jin Qing Huang pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of second-degree murder on Friday in Calgary before Justice Keith Yamauchi.

"I'm not sure there are enough ways to describe the attack you committed on the deceased," Yamauchi told Jin Qing.

"Shocking, brutal, vicious, cruel."

On June 16, 2016, Jin Qing showed up at the Perpetual Wellness Clinic on 16th Avenue N.W. where his wife had an appointment. Inside the laptop bag he was carrying were two knives he had brought from home, according to an agreed statement of facts read by prosecutor Trevor Fik.

Once inside, Jin Qing confronted Tiejun.

"You're having an affair with my wife," he yelled before beginning his attack.

Tiejun suffered 88 stab and slash wounds. Court heard he tried to fight back, but at one point, the two men fell to the floor and Tiejun was under Jin Qing.

'I did it'

When it was all over, Jin Qing sat on top of Tiejun until an employee from a nearby restaurant asked him to move so he could perform CPR on the victim.

When police arrived, Jin Qing said "I did it, I did it."

According to his wife, who testified at the preliminary inquiry, Jin Qing had been suffering "mood issues" leading up to the killing. She testified she heard the attack and saw the aftermath, berating her husband once she realized Tiejun was dead.

"'You killed a person and he's a doctor," she yelled at him. She said she and Tiejun never had an affair.

Prosecutors Fik and Darren Maloney joined defence lawyers Adriano Iovinelli and Ben Leung in proposing a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

In imposing the proposed sentence, Yamauchi addressed the offender directly.

"In this country … there is no right for a human to take another person's life."