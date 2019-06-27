84 charges for 2 people after Calgary police seize guns, drugs and cash
Police say suspicious package tipped off investigators to a residence in the city's southwest
Calgary police have charged two people with a combined 84 drugs, weapons and fraud charges.
The investigation started on June 12 when police say they were made aware of a package that was being shipped to a home in Calgary which contained a suspicious item.
The item was inspected and police say they determined it to be a firearm solvent trap, "which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor," according to a press release.
That kicked off an investigation and police soon identified two potential suspects and say they saw a stolen Land Rover parked out front of the suspect residence.
On June 24, police executed a search warrant on a home on the 1000-block of 15 Avenue S.W. and seized:
- $177,850 in Canadian currency.
- $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency.
- Six handguns.
- One sawed-off shotgun.
- One rifle.
- Several firearm suppressors.
- 5,000 fentanyl pills.
- Over 500 grams of methamphetamine.
- A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin.
- Items relating to credit card and identification fraud.
- A stolen 2017 Land Rover.
- A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary has been charged with 51 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, as well as what police describe as fraud- and drug-related charges.
Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary has been charged with 33 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.