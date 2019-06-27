84 charges for 2 people after Calgary police seize guns, drugs and cash

Calgary police have charged two people with a combined 84 drugs, weapons and fraud charges.

The investigation started on June 12 when police say they were made aware of a package that was being shipped to a home in Calgary which contained a suspicious item.

The item was inspected and police say they determined it to be a firearm solvent trap, "which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor," according to a press release.

That kicked off an investigation and police soon identified two potential suspects and say they saw a stolen Land Rover parked out front of the suspect residence.

On June 24, police executed a search warrant on a home on the 1000-block of 15 Avenue S.W. and seized:

$177,850 in Canadian currency.

$100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Six handguns.

One sawed-off shotgun.

One rifle.

Several firearm suppressors.

5,000 fentanyl pills.

Over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin.

Items relating to credit card and identification fraud.

A stolen 2017 Land Rover.

A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary has been charged with 51 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, as well as what police describe as fraud- and drug-related charges.

Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary has been charged with 33 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.