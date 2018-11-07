Watch CBC Calgary's Olympic plebiscite town hall at 6:30 p.m. MT

If you live in Calgary, find out what you need to know before you cast your vote in the Nov. 13 plebiscite by tuning in to the CBC Calgary's town hall on the 2026 bid for the Olympic Games Wednesday night.

The panel, hosted by the Calgary Eyeopener's David Gray, will hear from people on both sides of the bid and take questions from the audience as well as viewers online.

You can tune in here or on our Facebook page to watch the panel live at 6:30 p.m. MT, where you can ask questions and post comments.

Panellists include:

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Calgary 2026 CEO Mary Moran.

Coun. Evan Woolley, chair of city council's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games assessment committee.

Economist with the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, Trevor Tombe.

No Calgary Olympics organizer Jeanne Milne.

David Finch, associate professor at Mount Royal University's Bissett School of Business.

The town hall will take place at Calgary's new Central Library. Doors will be open at 6 p.m. MT. Advance tickets have been claimed, but rush seating will be available starting at 6:15 p.m.

Or listen in on CBC Radio One (99.1 FM or 1010 AM in Calgary) or the CBC Radio App starting at 6:30 p.m.