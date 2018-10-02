In or out? Calgary launches public engagement for potential 2026 Winter Olympics bid

Calgary has unveiled its public consultation program for a potential 2026 Winter Olympics bid, after multiple delays.

The city's process is designed to present information about what getting the Games could mean for Calgary.

Coun. Evan Woolley says there will be a number of ways that Calgarians can get information and give their feedback.

"We will be rolling out 17 public, in-person events. There's an online engagement portal, there's a toolkit. We're really, really excited about all the work that's been done and I think that Calgarians will have multiple mediums and opportunities to engage from today until Oct. 28 and through to the plebiscite," Woolley said.

Six open houses are scheduled this month, with additional pop-up events in high traffic areas planned for feedback in person.

The city is holding a plebiscite on Nov. 13 in which Calgarians will be asked if they support or do not support the city making a bid for the 2026 Games.

City council will consider a range of information before deciding whether to support a potential bid — including the results of the plebiscite.