Longtime Calgary MP Jim Hawkes has died at 84

Jim Hawkes, former MP for Calgary West, has died after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was 84.

Hawkes was the Progressive Conservative MP for Calgary West from 1979 through 1993.

A family member has confirmed to CBC that the 84-year old died overnight Thursday.

Hawkes served as program leader for former Prime Minister Joe Clark before running as a candidate himself in 1979. He served five years as Chief Government Whip in the House of Commons from 1988-1993.

He hired then-future Prime Minister Stephen Harper as his Chief Aide in 1985 and 1986. Harper would eventually defeat Hawkes in Calgary West as a Reform Party candidate.

Hawkes had been battling dementia at the time of his passing.

"A very difficult day for our family. Dad has been battling dementian for many years now, and finally let go overnight," son Robert Hawkes announced on Facebook early Thursday evening.

"We are grateful that at least Dad is at peace and that (daughter) Terri was at his side when he passed. We also like to think Dad is with Mom now. She was the love of his life. We will all miss him deeply."