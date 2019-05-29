Calgary police eye auxiliary cadet program relaunch after complaints

Calgary police are hoping to resurrect their cancelled auxiliary cadet program after it was cut due to multiple concerns from the union.

The program, which began in 2013, helped train young adults for a career as a police officer, before joining the force. They worked shifts that compared to a part-time job, under the mentorship of an enlisted officer.

The training program ended last month after the Calgary Police Service (CPS) failed to address concerns raised by the union. The program was brought up at Tuesday's police commission meeting, at which members said they hope the program can be reviewed by the fall and perhaps reinstated after that.

The union complaints, and call for a program review, stemmed from how cadet responsibilities grew beyond, they say, the intention of the program, which was supposed to be akin to a paid internship.

So the union asked for a program review in 2017 but that request got lost and the complaints were not addressed, Acting Chief Steve Barlow said.

"The exuberance of these young people wanting to be able to help out in every place they possibly could cause us some grief and it's not their fault," said Barlow. "What I am saying is, we didn't do our job."

The issue resurfaced earlier this year during collective agreement negotiations. But a resolution wasn't reached on the program, so the union walked away from the contract. That left 50 to 75 young people without work.

Cadets were assigned to district offices to work at the front counter under the supervision of a police officer. They averaged 24 hours a week, at the new hire rate of $19.99 with increases based on time served, CPS says.



Const. Lynze McDonald, left, was working with auxiliary cadet Maruf Chowdhury as part of the Calgary Police Service's Auxiliary Cadet Program in this 2018 file photo. The paid internship was open to young people over 18 years of age with an interest in policing. (Ryan Rumbolt/CBC) The crux of the issue centred around clarifying hours worked and at which point cadets could go from being mentored to doing work on their own, the force says.

"We just want to make sure CPS is engaged on it, that we can re-engage with those individuals," police commission chair Brian Thiessen said. "We think the auxiliary cadet program, whether it's reimagined or not, offers a real benefit to Calgarians and CPS."

The Calgary Police Service also runs a cadet program for teens, which is entirely separate from the auxiliary program.