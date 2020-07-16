6 cases of COVID-19 linked to downtown Cactus Club restaurant
Company says they are voluntarily closing the location and will reopen next week
Six cases of COVID-19 have been linked with a downtown Cactus Club restaurant, and the company says it has voluntarily closed the location to conduct a deep clean.
"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our number one priority," reads a statement from the company.
"While AHS has not mandated it, we have decided to voluntarily close this location out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health of everyone."
Guests who visited the Stephen Avenue Cactus Club location between July 2 and 10 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and contact health authorities if necessary.
"We would like to reassure the public that this is a voluntary closure. We strictly adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by government agencies and health authorities and have also taken additional measures to keep our restaurants safe," the statement reads.
Cactus Club said they have adopted a number of measures during the pandemic, including seating groups six feet apart or with physical barriers between tables.
Staff are also required to wear masks and other PPE, while the company said it also performs "rigorous cleaning and kitchen protocols."
With files from Hala Ghonaim
