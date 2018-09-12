Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies in Calgary hospital after being hit by a C-Train earlier this week

Man in his 20s struck by LRT train Tuesday afternoon

Police say a man rushed to hospital after being hit by a C-Train has died. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

A man hit by a C-Train in northeast Calgary on Tuesday has died in hospital from his injuries. 

Calgary police were called to the Saddletowne LRT station at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man in his 20s was hit by the train. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he died Wednesday.

The station was closed for several hours as the Calgary police reconstruction unit investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police traffic section at at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

