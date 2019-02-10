C-Train service shut down for hours in downtown Calgary due to power issue

C-Train service was expected to be shut down for hours in downtown Calgary on Sunday afternoon, as Enmax crews worked on fixing an issue along Seventh Avenue.

Train service for the Blue Line was halted between Bridgeland and Eighth Street Stations, and between Erlton and Eighth Street on the Red Line, around 12:40 p.m.

Enmax said power was shut down to the area as a precaution after steam was observed rising out of a manhole on Seventh Avenue.

A spokesperson for the power company said crews were at work fixing the issue, and it was estimated to be resolved by 6 p.m., but service was restored early around 5 p.m.

Calgary Transit said shuttle buses were in place for the closed downtown stops.

