Albertans have a few choice words for Calgary city councillors regarding business taxes

Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid says Calgary city council needs shock treatment, in the form of immediate unemployment.

Richard Truscott, the regional vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, says the City of Calgary needs to get its economic ducks in a row in order to avert an erosion of its tax base that's even worse than it is now.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra says Calgary costs a lot to service, and that indiscriminately cutting spending might have a ruinous impact on the city's vast infrastructure network — and he rejects Braid's characterization of the council as dysfunctional.

Former Edmonton councillor Michael Oshry called in Wednesday to Alberta at Noon on the caller line to say Calgary has a spending problem, not a savings problem.

Calgary business owner Kelly Doody, who owns the Social School in Inglewood, tweeted Tuesday that her taxes increased from around $500 to over $3200 — a month.

"I can't afford it," Doody said Wednesday, speaking to host Judy Aldous. "It's huge. It's a really tough one to swallow as we know there's no shortage of other factors that are up against small businesses today."

Various callers and emailers to Alberta at Noon joined the freewheeling call-in show Wednesday to offer comments and suggestions as to how the city can restore some fiscal balance to the city's coffers after council failed to arrive at a formula to prevent business owners from being hit with massive property tax increases this week.

Those increases are the result of the erosion of Calgary's downtown tax base, which has left a $300-million tax revenue shortfall that the rest of the city's businesses are being asked to make up.

A vote is scheduled for Monday to provide business owners with a one-time, $70.9 million rebate to offset the 2019 tax shock. But it appears that for the third year in a row, council has found a short-term fix to mitigate the problem, at least until the 2020 tax notices get mailed out.

Callers and emailers criticized city council's spending habits on things like its new library, and a proposed new event centre that the Flames would play in.

Brenda, a caller from Calgary, rejected the notion that homeowners should pay more residential property taxes because, she said, Calgary already has unaffordable housing.

"People can't afford to live in homes here and I don't know if I understand the whole thing," she said. "But it really bothers me when the city throws millions of dollars at a library that is just out of this world fantasy.

"What good does it do to have a great big fancy library if people can't even afford to live in their homes?"

Oshry, who just returned to the business sector following a four-year stint as an Edmonton city councillor, said Calgary's council needs to cut spending.

"It's not a taxation problem, it's a spending problem," he said.

"You've got to make some really really tough decisions and cut some services and do some significant changes to the way you manage the government," he added, "which creates a whole bunch of political problems."

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra says too many councillors represent wards with minimal business tax burdens, giving them little incentive to support increases in residential property taxes to take some of the burden off of business owners. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Dysfunction junction

Braid, who covered city council for 15 years before moving to provincial politics in 2008, said council has had three years to find a fix. He said the problem is they are so locked in to their own personal narratives that they can't find enough common ground to agree on a way to fix a bad formula that no longer works.

"This city council, in my view, has become so mired in its own debates and solutions and rivalries and counter counter-arguments and refusal of one group to accept the solutions of another, they need shock treatment and the blowback to their incredible inaction," he said.

Carra said three wards pay 50 per cent of those business property taxes, leaving most councillors representing wards that pay very little of it.

"Wards 7, 8 and 9 pay 50 per cent of the tax burden," Carra said, adding that other wards "have been getting a tremendously good deal."

He added that as a sprawling city with a large municipal infrastructure, Calgary costs a lot to run.

"We have spent the past several decades building an extremely expensive city, and we're in the process of trying to build a much more cost-effective city right now — but it takes time," he said.

Small business advocate Truscott, on the other hand, said spending by the city is out of whack.

Kelly Doody is co-founder of the Social School in Calgary, which helps entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the world of digital communication. Her business property tax bill skyrocketed from around $500 a month to $3,200, she says. (Heather Saitz/Press + Post)

"Costs need to be better controlled at city hall so that you're not just shifting costs around, you're actually controlling the burden for everybody," Truscott said.

"But when businesses are paying four times more more than residences based on the same assessed values for properties, that's got to change. That's not fair."

Carra said he agreed with a lot of what Truscott said, and that a long-term, systematic fix needs to be found.

"The health of our city and the future of our city is dependent on our non-residential base and it's been taking too much of a hit," Carra said. "And there's a lot unanimity on council right now to address that."

He said the rebate solves the immediate issue.

"It solves the problem for our businesses this year and that's really what I'm laser focused on," he said. "But I'm also laser focused on solving it over the long term as well."

For business owner Doody, the news that a tax rebate may offset her new tax hike is OK, but she added that it doesn't allow for much in the way of long-term planning.

"You never want to look a gift horse in the face, as they say, but I would never ever run my business based on rebates or promises or hope. So I am not going to hang my hopes on that at all."

For newspaper veteran Braid, the proof that Calgarians are mad as hell at their council came from the reaction to his column calling for the firing of the entire bunch.

"I haven't written one that's landed like that in many months," he said. "Maybe even a couple of years."

Even Carra said he understood where Braid was coming from.

"Don said that we needed a shock," he said, "and I don't disagree that we need a shock."

With files from Alberta at Noon.